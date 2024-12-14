Alex Turcotte scores 1st-period goal as the Kings beat the struggling Rangers 5-1

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Turcotte and Warren Foegele scored in the first period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Saturday for their seventh win in eight games.

Quinton Byfield, Adrian Kempe and Phillip Danault also scored as the Kings handed the Rangers their ninth loss in 12 games. Darcy Kuemper made 31 saves.

Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar had two assists as the Kings chased Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin in the second period. Shesterkin allowed five even-strength goals on 21 shots.

Turcotte opened the scoring at 7:05, whipping the puck past Shesterkin to finish a 2-on-1 break with Kempe. Foegele made it 2-0 at 15:06 of the first.

Byfield scored at 2:46 of the second, followed by Kempe at 4:40 and Danault at 5:04.

Shesterkin was pulled after Danault’s goal in favor of Jonathan Quick, a former Kings goaltender. Shesterkin fell to 10-11-1 this season.

Filip Chytil scored his sixth goal for New York.

The Rangers were without defenseman K’Andre Miller, who suffered an upper-body injury during Thursday’s win at Buffalo. Miller was replaced by Connor Mackey.

Kuemper improved to 7-2-3.

Quick made 13 saves in relief.

Takeaways

Rangers: Fell to 7-8-1 at home. They lost only 11 times in 41 games last season at Madison Square Garden.

Kings: Los Angeles is 7-2-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Kings have allowed two goals or less in seven of their last eight games.

Key moment

Turcotte’s third goal of the season set the tone for the afternoon as the Kings dominated the Rangers.

Key stat

Kopitar leads the Kings with 34 points, including eight goals. The 37-year-old center is in his 19th season with Los Angeles.

Up next

The Kings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. The Rangers visit the St. Louis Blues on Sunday for the opener of a three-game trip.

