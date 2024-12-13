Unique among ‘Person of the Year’ designees, Donald Trump gets a fact-check from Time magazine

Donald Trump got something this year that no other person designed Time magazine’s Person of the Year had ever received. He got a fact-check of claims that the president-elect made in the interview accompanying the magazine’s piece. Trump earned the recognition of the year’s biggest newsmaker for the second time, also winning it in 2016 the first time he was elected president. But in a piece described as a “12-minute” read, Time called into question more than a dozen statements Trump made when speaking to the magazine’s reporters, on issues like border size, autism and crowd size at a rally. Time said it has fact-checked other interviews in the past, but not for this annual feature.

