Trump hosts Apple CEO at Mar-a-Lago as big tech leaders continue outreach to president-elect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Donald Trump is hosting Apple CEO Tim Cook for a Friday evening dinner at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago resort. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who is not authorized to comment publicly. Trump has said he’s recently spoken with Cook about the company’s long-running tax battles with the European Union. The Republican said in October that he had spoken to Cook weeks after Apple lost its last appeal to avoid paying 13 billion euros ($14.34 billion) in back taxes to Ireland. The Trump transition team and Apple did not respond to a requests for comment about Trump’s meeting with Cook.

