Topless women protesting the Ukraine war are detained for vandalizing sculpture near UN building

GENEVA (AP) — At least three feminist activists have been detained for vandalising a monument outside the United Nations building in Geneva to protest Russia’s war against Ukraine and what they see as the UN’s failure to stop the conflict. Two topless women with the group FEMEN, which is known for its provocative protests, used a chainsaw to cut into the wooden sculpture known as the “Broken Chair.” The giant chair with a broken leg symbolizes the dismemberment caused by land mines and is a call to ban the devastating weapons. The two women wore bands in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag on their legs. They had words including “stop mines” painted on their bare chests and backs in nearly freezing weather.

