More than a dozen have been injured in a Florida airboat crash

OCHOPEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say two airboats collided with each other in southwest Florida, injuring more than a dozen people. News outlets reported that the crash Friday afternoon in Ochopee involved two airboats carrying a total of 33 people. Sixteen people were transported to hospitals. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash. The Greater Naples Fire Rescue District posted on Facebook that the crash took place at Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours around 3 p.m. The business offers airboat tours through private Everglades grasslands, among other things. Wooten’s Everglades Airboat Tours didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

