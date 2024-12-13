Japan’s ban on recognizing same-sex unions is unconstitutional, a court finds. Here’s what to know
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese high court has ruled that the refusal to recognize same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, the latest victory for the LGBGQ+ community that adds pressure on the reluctant government. Friday’s decision by the Fukuoka High Court in southern Japan marks the eighth victory out of nine rulings since the first group of plaintiffs filed lawsuits in 2019. Two more high court rulings are pending in Osaka and Nagoya, and are expected in March.