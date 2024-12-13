China signals it’s prepared to double down on support for the economy as Trump tariffs loom

BANGKOK (AP) — Chinese leaders met this week to plot economic policy for the coming year and sketched out plans to raise government spending and relax Beijing’s monetary policy. Analysts said the broad-brush plans from the annual Central Economic Work Conference were more of a recap of current policy than ambitious new initiatives at a time when the outlook is clouded by the President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to sharply raise tariffs once he takes office. The ruling Communist Party did commit to raising China’s deficit and to doing more to encourage consumer spending by bringing wage increases in line with the pace of economic growth. Here’s a look at China’s main priorities and their potential implications.

