Bringing hope and joy: superheroes for children with cancer in Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — As the year draws to a close, a remarkable initiative involving “superheroes” clad in unique costumes brings unexpected joy — not only to the sick children but also, perhaps even more deeply, to their parents. For seven children battling leukemia and other grave cancer illnesses in a hospital ward in the capital Pristina, this season comes with uncertainty, fear, and hardship. The visit on Friday by these costumed superheroes – Superman, Spiderman, Batman, Super Mario, Superwoman, Captain America, Bumble Bees and the Flash — became a powerful symbol of renewal. The event lit up the children’s faces with delight for whom celebration seems distant.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.