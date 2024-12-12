UK gay veterans win compensation as government calls their treatment a ‘moral stain’ on nation

LONDON (AP) — British military veterans who were discharged or suffered other forms of discrimination because of their sexual orientation or gender identity will receive up to 70,000 pounds, or $89,300, under a government compensation program announced Thursday. Prior to 2000, service personnel who were discovered to be lesbian, gay or trans were forced to leave the military under policies that designated them as unfit to serve in the armed forces. Many others were subjected to brutal investigation into allegations about their sexual orientation.

