Small plane crashes onto New York highway, killing 1 person and injuring another

HARRISON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in New York say a small plane has crashed onto a highway in Westchester County. One of two people on board was killed and the other injured. The crash shut down trafficon Interstate 684 in Harrison at about 7 p.m. Video from the scene shows the damaged white plane against a guardrail in the center median, with emergency vehicles blocking all lanes of traffic. Gov. Kathy Hochul says environmental crews responded to clean up spilled aviation fuel.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.