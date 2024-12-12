Serbia sentences man to 20 years in prison for one of 2 mass shootings that shook nation last May

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian court has convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison a man who gunned down nine people and wounded 12 in a shooting last year that was one of two mass killings which shook the Balkan nation. Uros Blazic, 21, took up an automatic rifle early on May 4, 2023 and opened fire at multiple locations in villages outside Belgrade, randomly shooting at young people hanging out in parks and streets on a warm evening. The carnage came less than a day after a teenager using his father’s gun shot and killed 9 fellow-pupils and a guard in an elementary school in central Belgrade in what was Serbia’s first-ever school shooting.

