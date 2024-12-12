North Carolina trustees approve Bill Belichick’s deal ahead of introductory news conference
AP Sports Writer
North Carolina’s trustees have approved terms of the deal to hire Bill Belichick as the Tar Heels’ new football coach. The board met Thursday morning to sign off on the agreement, announced Wednesday night by the school as a five-year deal. Specific terms of that deal have yet to be released. The school is set to hold its introductory news conference for the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Thursday afternoon. Belichick has never coached in college football.