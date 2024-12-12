New San Luis City Council Members sworn in

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three San Luis City Council Members were officially sworn in at Wednesday's city council meeting.

Luis Cabrera, Lizeth Servin, and Esteban Rosales were the three newly elected city council officials.

Cabrera was reelected, while Rosales and Servin will be serving their first terms, and Wednesday night was their first official meeting as city council members.

“These mixed emotions but of gratitude, commitment, and responsibility, so now that this happened, I just feel good and I just want to start working and start serving the community,” said Servin.

Cabrera hopes to use his experience to help the new council members and the residents of San Luis.

“I’m here to support them, I’m here to help them, I’m here to mentor them and lead them, I’ve served as vice-mayor before so I’m here for them as well, not just the residents but to my council members as well," said Cabrera.

Rosales will be coming in as his father Matias Rosales leaves office.

“Big shoes to fill but I’m going to be able to try and fill them as much as I can, but again I have my own opinion, my own views, and so I’ll just do as best that I know which is lead with my heart and make sure I do what I feel is right for the community,” said Esteban.

All three candidates had a similar message of gratitude.

“Once again I’d just like to thank all the residents of San Luis the people that voted for me, my family, my wife, my step-son, my daughter, I do this for them as well, and I look forward to working with the council for the next four years,” said Cabrera.

The city also thanked Matias Rosales and Gloria Torres for their years of public service as they will no longer be serving on the council.