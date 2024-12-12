House passes bill to add 66 new federal judgeships, but prospects murky after Biden veto threat
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has passed what was once a bipartisan effort to expand the number of federal district trial court judgeships across the country. Prospects for the bill are murky though, after Republicans opted to bring the measure to the floor only after President-elect Donald Trump had won a second term. The bill passed by a vote of 236-173 with the vast majority of Democrats opposed. The White House said Tuesday that if President Joe Biden were presented with the bill, he would veto it. A Congress closely divided along party lines would be unlikely to overturn a veto, likely dooming the bill’s chances this year.