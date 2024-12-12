Heisman finalist Travis Hunter is AP Big 12 defensive player of year and 1st-team pick as receiver

AP Sports Writer

Heisman Trophy finalist and two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter was named The Associated Press Big 12 defensive player of the year while also being a first-team selection at wide receiver on Thursday. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the league’s top offensive player.

Kenny Dillingham, the 34-year-old in his second season at Arizona State, was the unanimous choice as Big 12 coach of the year after leading his alma mater to a championship and a spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Sun Devils (11-2) went into their league debut as the preseason pick to finish last among the 16 teams.

At cornerback, Hunter had 31 tackles, tied for the Big 12 lead with 11 pass breakups and was tied for second with four interceptions. On offense, he leads the Big 12 with 92 receptions and 14 receiving touchdowns, and is second with 1,152 yards receiving. His 21 catches of at least 20 yards are the most nationally. He is also the AP’s player of the year.

Sanders is the Big 12 passing leader, completing 337 of 454 passes (74.2%) for 3,926 yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns with eight interceptions for the Buffaloes (10-2)

Arizona State freshman quarterback Sam Leavitt, who is 11-1 as a starter, is the league’s top newcomer. The Michigan State transfer has 2,663 yards passing with 24 touchdowns and only five picks in 304 attempts.

The 2024 AP All-Big 12 team, as determined by the votes from a panel of 18 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league. Players at all positions are listed alphabetically with name, school, class, height, weight and hometown; “u-” denotes unanimous selections:

First team Offense

WR — Travis Hunter, Colorado, Jr., 6-1, 185, Suwanee, Georgia.

WR — Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona, Jr., 6-5, 212, Waimanalo, Hawaii.

OT — Spencer Fano, Utah, So, 6-5, 304, Spanish Fork, Utah.

OT — Wyatt Milum, West Virginia, So., 6-6, 317, Allen, Texas.

OG — Michael Ford Jr., Kansas, Jr., 6-3, 305, Homewood, Illinois.

OG — Luke Kandra, Cincinnati, Sr., 6-4, 320, Cincinnati, Ohio

Center — Leif Fautanu, Arizona State, Sr., 6-2, 315, Honolulu, Hawaii.

TE — Brant Kuithe, Utah, Sr., 6-2, 236, Katy, Texas.

QB — u-Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, Sr., 6-2, 215, Dallas.

RB — RJ Harvey, UCF, Sr. 5-9, 208, Orlando, Florida.

RB — Cam Skattebo, Arizona State, Sr, 5-11, 215, Rio Linda, Texas.

PK — Will Ferrin, BYU, Jr., 6-3, 175, Kaysville, Utah.

All-purpose — Jaylin Noel, Iowa State, Sr., 5-11, 200, Kansas City, Missouri.

First-team defense

DE — BJ Green II, Colorado, Sr., 6-1, 270, Atlanta.

DE — Brendan Mott, Kansas State, Sr. ,6-5, 244, Iowa City, Iowa.

DT — Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati, Sr., 6-1, 320, Cincinnati.

DT — TJ Jackson II, West Virginia, Sr., 6-1, 282, Millbrook, Alabama.

LB — Matt Jones, Baylor, Sr., 6-4, 246, Odessa, Texas.

LB — Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech, Jr., 6-1, 230, Wichita Falls, Texas.

LB — Keaton Thomas, Baylor, So., 6-2, 224, Jacksonville, Florida.

CB — Mello Dotson, Kansas, Jr., 6-1, 190, Daytona Beach, Florida.

CB — Travis Hunter, Colorado Jr., 6-1, 185, Suwanee, Georgia.

S — Xavion Alford, Arizona State, Jr., 6-0, 200, Pearland, Texas.

S — AJ Haulcy, Houston, Jr., 6-0, 215, Houston.

Punter — Palmer Williams, Baylor, So., 6-2, 201, Advance, North Carolina.

Second team offense

WR — Jayden Higgins, Iowa State, Sr., 6-4, 215, South Miami, Florida.

WR — Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, So., 6-1, 195, Allen, Texas.

OT —Logan Brown, Kansas, Sr., 6-6, 315, Grand Rapids, Michigan.

OT — Caleb Etienne, BYU, Sr., 6-8, 320, New Orleans.

OG — Omar Aigbedion, Baylor, Jr., 6-3, 310, Katy, Texas.

OG — Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech, Sr., 6-5, 310, Mansfield, Texas.

Center — Bryce Foster, Kansas, Jr., 6-5, 330, Katy, Texas.

TE — Joe Royer, Cincinnati, Sr., 6-5, 255, Cincinnati.

QB — Sam Leavitt, Arizona State, Fr., 6-2, 200, West Linn, Oregon.

RB — Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech, Sr, 5-10, 230, Manor, Texas.

RB — Devin Neal, Kansas, Sr., 5-11, 215, Lawrence, Kansas.

PK — Gino Garcia, Texas Tech, Sr., 6-2, 215, Richardson, Texas.

All-purpose — Keelan Marion, BYU, Jr., 6-0, 195, Atlanta.

Second team defense

DE — Tyler Batty, BYU, Sr., 6-5, 275, Payson, Utah.

DE —Van Fillinger, Utah, Sr., 6-4, 255, Draper, Utah.

DT — CJ Fite, Arizona State, So., 6-1, 295, Tatum, Texas.

DT —Lee Hunter, UCF, Jr., 6-4, 320, Mobile, Alabama.

LB — Jared Bartlett, Cincinnati, Sr., 6-3, 235, Miami.

LB — Nikhai Hill-Green, Colorado, Gr., 6-2, 230, Pittsburgh.

LB — Austin Romaine, Kansas State, So, 6-2, 242, Hillsboro, Missouri.

CB — Cobee Bryant, Kansas, Sr., 6-0, 175, Evergreen, Alabama.

CB — Jontez Williams, Iowa State, So., 5-11, 200, Starke, Florida.

S — Bud Clark, TCU, Jr., 6-2, 185, Alexandria, Louisiana.

S — Cam’ron Silmon-Craig, Colorado, Sr., 5-10, 185, Birmingham, Alabama.

Punter — Jack Bouwmeester, Utah, Jr, 6-3, 197, Bendigo, Australia.

Individual honors

Offensive player of the year — Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado.

Defensive player of the year — Travis Hunter, CB, Colorado.

Coach of the year — u-Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State.

Newcomer of the year — Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State.

All-Big 12 voting panel

Jacob Albracht, KWCH TV/KFH Radio, Wichita, Kansas; Brice Cherry, Waco Tribune-Herald; David Collier, KAMC-TV, Lubbock, Texas; Joseph Duarte, Houston Chronicle; Rob Gray, The Cedar Rapids Gazette; Henry Greenstein, Lawrence Journal-World; Brian Howell, Boulder Daily Camera; Nick Jacobs, KSHB 41-TV, Kansas City; Sean Keeler, The Denver Post; Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star; Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel; Jerry Ramsey, The Franchise 1077 Oklahoma City; Zach Smith, Waco Tribune-Herald; Justin Spears, Arizona Daily Star; Tyler Waldrep Tulsa World; Darnell Dickson, Daily Herald, Provo, Utah; Derek Redd, The Intelligencer/Wheeling News-Register; Sean Walker, KSL.com.