California Senator introduces bill to require tethered bottle caps

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego) introduced a bill for bottle manufacturers to tether caps to bottles by 2027.

This bill would help curb plastic pollution much like the same law introduced in the European Union.

Litter studies show bottle caps as one of the most common waste items and are considered deadly for sea life.

“California’s iconic coastline and marine ecosystems are treasured around the world,” said Senator Padilla. “But, plastic caps and other litter are choking the diverse marine life we share these waters with. These micro plastics even find their way into our food chain, poisoning us as well. We have to end our addiction to plastic for the sake of healthier oceans for generations of Californians to come. Bottle-tethering is an important tool in the fight to reduce the mountains of plastic waste polluting our beaches, rivers, and oceans.”