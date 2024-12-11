Secretly recorded videos are backbone of corruption trial for longest-serving legislative leader

CHICAGO (AP) — Hours of secretly recorded videos and phone calls have offered a rare glimpse into how the longest-serving legislative leader in American history operated behind closed doors. The corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan stretches into its third month and testimony has covered multiple alleged schemes. They range from from alleged kickbacks involving the state’s largest utility company to the development of Chicago’s Chinatown. Jurors have heard from a sitting congresswoman, former state legislators and the government’s star witness: a former Chicago alderman who secretly wore a wire.

