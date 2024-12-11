Cyprus to rely more on desalination plants as arid winters leave dams dry
Associated Press
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will depend more on desalination plants to meet its water needs as a string of dry winters has reduced amounts in 108 dams to just a quarter of their capacity. Minister Maria Panayiotou said Wednesday that as part of her ministry’s immediate plans to alleviate water shortages, four more mobile desalination plants will begin operating next October. That’s in addition to the five desalination plants the east Mediterranean island nation currently has. One is currently out of action due to an accidental fire. Panayiotou says climate change has resulted in more frequent dry winters, with the 2023-24 season being the driest in the last half century. Last year, dams were nearly half full.