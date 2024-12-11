Skip to Content
Brawley Police Department awarded $70K to increase road safety

Published 4:27 PM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) awarded the Brawley Police Department $70,000 to support its traffic enforcement and education programs.

The Brawley Police Department says the grant will go towards the following:

  • DUI checkpoints
  • Several enforcement operations including targeting distracted drivers, drivers putting civilians in danger, and drivers with top violations endangering others on the road
  • Community traffic presentations
  • Collaborations with other agencies
  • Officer training

“We are grateful to receive this grant, which will strengthen our traffic enforcement efforts and improve road safety,” said Chief Jimmy Duran. “By increasing enforcement of traffic laws and focusing on high-risk areas, we aim to reduce dangerous driving behaviors, prevent crashes, and make our roads safer for everyone."

The grant program will be running through September 2025.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

