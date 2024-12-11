Bieber re-signs with Guardians, returning to club after brief foray into free agency

AP Sports Writer

CLEVLEAND (AP) — Shane Bieber’s comeback with Cleveland has double meaning.

The former Cy Young winner re-signed with the Guardians on Wednesday, a reunion that seemed unlikely when he became a free agent. However, the 29-year-old Bieber decided to stay with the AL Central champions after making just two starts in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Bieber agreed last week to a one-year, $14 million contract. The deal includes a $16 million player option for 2026.

It seemed like a long shot that Bieber, who is 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA in 132 starts, would return to Cleveland. He had turned down long-term offers in the past from the club, and it was expected he would sign with another contender, likely one on the West Coast.

But the California native has a special connection with the Guardians, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

Bieber, who won the AL Cy Young in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, threw only 12 innings last season before lingering issues with his elbow forced him to have surgery. He is expected to join Cleveland’s rotation at some point in 2025.

A two-time All-Star, Bieber was named MVP of the midsummer event in 2019 when it was held in Cleveland. He has the highest strikeout ratio per nine innings (10.2) and third-highest winning percentage (.660) in the franchise’s 124-year history.

Bieber is one of just three Cleveland pitchers to start five season openers, joining Stan Coveleski (1917-21) and Corey Kluber (2015-19).

While Bieber had some elbow issues in the past, he didn’t show any issues before being shut down. He struck out 11 in six scoreless innings against Oakland on March 28, and followed that up with six more shutout innings at Seattle on April 2.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB