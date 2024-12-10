USC’s JuJu Watkins is AP women’s basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 5 of the season:

JuJu Watkins, USC

The sophomore guard averaged 30.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks during USC’s two wins. She set a new school record with nine 3-pointers made against California Baptist, on her way to a season-best 40 points. It was her third career 40-point effort making her the third Trojans player to accomplish that joining Cheryl Miller and Cherie Nelson.

Runner-Up

Sarah Strong, UConn; The freshman forward averaged 21.5 points in wins over Holy Cross and Louisville while shooting 77.3% from the field. She also averaged 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the wins. On the season, Strong is averaging 15 points and nine rebounds against ranked opponents.

Honorable Mention

Ta’Niya Latson, Florida State; Ashlyn Watkins, South Carolina; Mikaylah Williams, LSU.

Keep an eye on

Colorado State guard Brooke Carlson had 18 points and five assists to help the Rams beat Gonzaga 74-72 in overtime. The freshman was 5-for-11 from the field, including hitting two 3-pointers. She had 13 of her points in the second half and overtime, including the go-ahead layup with 2 seconds left.

