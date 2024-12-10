Trump says he’ll name Andrew Ferguson head of FTC; Kimberly Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has named Andrew Ferguson to be the next chair of the Federal Trade Commission. Ferguson is already one of the FTC’s five commissioners. He will replace Lina Khan, who became a lightning rod for Wall Street and Silicon Valley by blocking billions of dollars worth of corporate acquisitions and suing Amazon and Meta while alleging anticompetitive behavior. Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday evening that Ferguson has “a proven record of standing up to Big Tech censorship, and protecting Freedom of Speech in our Great Country.” The replacement of Khan likely means that the FTC will operate with a lighter touch when it comes to antitrust enforcement.

