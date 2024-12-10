Max Fried and the Yankees agree to a $218 million, 8-year contract, the largest for a lefty pitcher, AP source says
DALLAS (AP) — Max Fried and the Yankees agree to a $218 million, 8-year contract, the largest for a lefty pitcher, AP source says.
DALLAS (AP) — Max Fried and the Yankees agree to a $218 million, 8-year contract, the largest for a lefty pitcher, AP source says.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.