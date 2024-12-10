Fortnite players ‘tricked’ into unwanted purchases are starting to get refunds. Here’s how to apply

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. consumers who were tricked into purchases they didn’t want from Fortnite maker Epic Games are now starting to receive refund checks, the Federal Trade Commission said this week. Back in 2022, Epic agreed to pay a total of $520 million to settle complaints revolving around children’s privacy and payment methods on its popular Fortnite game. The FTC alleged that the video game giant used deceptive online design tactics to trick Fortnite players, including children, into making unintended purchases that could be based on simply pressing one button. The settlement includes $245 million in customer refunds. Now, the first batch of those refunds are being sent out — but eligible consumers can still submit a claim through January 10.

