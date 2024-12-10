Florida edge rusher Jack Pyburn, second on the team with 60 tackles, entering transfer portal

Florida edge rusher Jack Pyburn, who ranks second on the team with 60 tackles this season, and former five-star prospect and Missouri edge rusher Williams Nwaneri are entering the transfer portal.

Pyburn’s management agency, Addison Sports & Entertainment, confirmed his decision.

Arizona starting linebacker Jacob Manu also will enter the transfer portal, he confirmed on X.

Pyburn was one of the reasons the Gators (7-5) played better defense down the stretch and made it to the Gasparilla Bowl. But the 6-foot-3 junior from Jacksonville joined a growing list of Florida defenders who have entered the portal, following defensive linemen Justus Boone and Kelby Collins as well as cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson and linebacker Deuce Spurlock.

The Gators did get some good news on the transfer front this week when defensive tackle Caleb Banks announced he is returning to Florida for his senior season.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound Nwaneri was one of the nation’s most coveted recruits coming out of Lee’s Summit North High School near Kansas City, Missouri. But the talented pass rusher appeared in only four games as a freshman, making two tackles and a sack as the Tigers went 9-3 and qualified for the Music City Bowl.

Manu was a first-team All-Pac-12 linebacker last season and was Arizona’s leading tackler this year before suffering a season-ending knee injury in October. He had 217 tackles, including 16 1/2 for loss in three seasons with the Wildcats.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football