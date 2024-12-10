Cal hires former Auburn, Boise State coach Bryan Harsin as offensive coordinator

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California has hired former Auburn and Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin as its offensive coordinator.

Coach Justin Wilcox announced Tuesday that Harsin would take over the offense and coach the quarterbacks as the Golden Bears seek more production.

Wilcox and Harsin worked together at Boise State as assistants with Wilcox running the defense and Harsin the offense from 2006-09 when the Broncos went 49-4.

“Coach Harsin is one of the best offensive minds in football and we are excited to welcome him to Cal,” Wilcox said. “I have spent several years of my coaching career on the same staff and in the same room with Coach Harsin. He is a proven winner whose record speaks for itself and he will make an immediate impact on our offense and in recruiting.”

Harsin coached Arkansas State in 2013 before returning to Boise the next season as head coach. He spent the next seven seasons with the Broncos before taking over at Auburn in 2021. He had a 9-12 record before being fired at Auburn during his second season.

Harsin has an 85-36 career record as a head coach.

The Bears are 6-6 this season and finished 13th in the ACC in scoring with 26.1 ppg under coordinator Mike Bloesch.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football