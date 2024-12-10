Los Angeles Dodgers finalize contracts with Michael Conforto and Blake Treinen

DALLAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers finalized a $17 million, one-year contract to add outfielder Michael Conforto on Tuesday along with a $22 million, two-year agreement to retain right-hander Blake Treinen.

Conforto, a former first-round draft pick who turns 32 on March 1, hit .237 with 20 homers and 66 RBIs this year for San Francisco in the final season of a $36 million, two-year contract.

He played for the New York Mets from 2015-21, becoming an All-Star in 2017. Conforto turned down an $18.4 million offer from the Mets, then didn’t sign for 2022 as he recovered from right shoulder surgery.

Conforto has a .251 career average with 167 homers and 520 RBIs in nine major league seasons.

An All-Star in 2018 with Oakland, Treinen was limited to five major league innings in 2022 and missed the 2023 big league season while recovering from labrum and rotator cuff surgery on Nov. 11, 2022.

He bruised a lung this past March 9 when hit by a line drive off the bat of the Texas Rangers’ Sam Huff and didn’t make his season debut until May 5.

Treinen went 7-3 with a 1.93 ERA in 50 relief appearances, striking out 56 and walking 11 in 46 2/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 2.19 ERA in nine postseason appearances for the World Series champions.

He had a $1 million base salary last season in the option year of a contract that called for an $8 million salary in 2023.

Treinen is 43-34 with a 2.78 ERA in seven starts and 492 relief appearances over 10 seasons with Washington (2014-17), Oakland (2017-19) and the Dodgers (2020-24)

