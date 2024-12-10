After acquittal in subway chokehold trial, Daniel Penny says he was ‘vulnerable’ in the encounter

NEW YORK (AP) — The Marine veteran who choked a volatile, mentally ill man on a New York subway says he put himself in a “very vulnerable position.” But after being acquitted of homicide, the Marine veteran says he couldn’t have lived with himself if he hadn’t acted. Daniel Penny spoke to Fox News, which aired clips of the interview Tuesday. An anonymous Manhattan jury cleared Penny on Monday of criminally negligent homicide in Jordan Neely’s death last year. Scores of New Yorkers protested the trial outcome Tuesday evening. Penny put Neely in a chokehold for about six minutes after Neely’s outburst on a subway car.

