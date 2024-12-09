Head of UN human rights promises advice to FIFA and Saudi Arabia over 2034 World Cup issues

GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ top human rights official has pledged to try to ensure migrant labor standards in Saudi Arabia are “properly respected” around soccer’s 2034 World Cup. FIFA will confirm the kingdom on Wednesday as the 2034 host. Saudi Arabia is the only candidate for the decision by FIFA’s 211 member federations. The oil-rich kingdom’s World Cup plan needs to build eight of 15 promised stadiums plus 175,000 hotel rooms. It will rely heavily on migrant workers. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk says it will advise to help respect migrant labor standards and other rights issues.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.