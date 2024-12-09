Deadly 2022 air show crash in Texas was caused by a lack of proper planning, investigators say
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal investigators say a lack of proper planning probably caused a deadly crash of World War II-era military planes at a 2022 air show in Texas. All six people aboard the two planes were killed. National Transportation Safety Board investigators said Monday that the paths of the two planes made it hard for pilots to see each other’s aircraft. The investigators faulted the show organizer and its “air boss” for failing to brief pilots on a plan to stay separated by altitude. Instead, the show relied on a “see and avoid strategy.” The board said it would publish a final report Thursday.