Closing statements begin in the trial of Central African Republic rebels at the Hague

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors have told the International Criminal Court that they are confident that two alleged leaders of a predominantly Christian rebel group in the Central African Republic are guilty of multiple counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Former CAR football federation president Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona and Alfred Yekatom, a rebel leader known as Rambo, are accused of involvement in atrocities including murder, torture and attacking civilians. The charges stem from their roles as senior leaders in a predominantly Christian militia known as the anti-Balaka that engaged in bitter fighting with the mainly Muslim Seleka rebel group in 2013 and 2014. Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

