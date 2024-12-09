Blue Jays, Dodgers and Red Sox among losing bidders for Juan Soto

DALLAS (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays lost out on Juan Soto, a year after failing to sign Shohei Ohtani.

“Both of those guys, they’re obviously great, elite players,” Toronto manager John Schneider said Monday at the winter meetings. “You try to move forward, and you try to make your team better, but I think the fact that we’re in it as much as we have been the last two years is exciting.”

Soto agreed Sunday to a record $765 million, 15-year contract with the New York Mets, a deal pending a successful physical. In addition to the Blue Jays, the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers sought Soto.

“Obviously there were some other teams that are even more motivated, but what a great player,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Soto’s deal tops the $700 million, 10-year contract Ohtani signed with the Dodgers last December.

“I certainly didn’t see that happening, period,” Roberts said. “Very surprised. I think like all of us.”

Red Sox manager Alex Cora enjoyed getting to know Soto. The All-Star outfielder’s agent is Scott Boras, also Cora’s agent when he was a player.

“The kid, he gets it. He gets it. Let me put it that way,” he said. “Obviously I always have fun with the group that represents him. You guys know how I feel about them, but it was a good experience, and I learned a lot.”

Schneider said Toronto’s efforts to sign Soto were headed by chairman Edward Rogers, CEO Mark Shapiro and general manager Ross Atkins.

“Made our best offer,” Schneider said. “We were obviously interested, like a lot of teams. So I wish him the best.”

Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., a four-time All-Star, is eligible for free agency after next year’s World Series and likely will benefit from the salary escalation caused by Ohtani and Soto.

“I want him to be here for a long time,” Schneider said. “It happens every year when someone signs a deal, and kind of ups the ante a little bit. I’m just looking forward to Vlad having another good year really. … I think things will work out for him obviously, but we want it to be here.”

