As Israel advances on a Syrian buffer zone, it sees peril and opportunity

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The dramatic downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad presents possible danger, and an opening, for neighboring Israel. After fighting wars on multiple fronts for months, Israel is now concerned that unrest in Syria could spill over into its territory. Israel also views the end of the Assad regime as a chance to disrupt Iran’s ability to smuggle weapons through Syria to the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Over the weekend, the Israeli military seized control of a demilitarized buffer zone in Syria created as part of a 1974 ceasefire between the countries. It says the move is temporary and meant to secure its border. Egypt and others in the region condemned the advance as an effort to exploit a power vacuum.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.