Jury in subway chokehold case to begin weighing lesser charge after manslaughter count was dismissed

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City jury will begin weighing whether to convict Marine veteran Daniel Penny of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a man he placed in a chokehold on a subway train. That is after the jurors said they couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on a more serious charge last week. Judge Maxwell Wiley has told the panel to begin deliberating Monday on the lesser charge after agreeing to dismiss the top count of manslaughter against Penny on Friday. Penny placed Jordan Neely in a chokehold for about six minutes in May 2023 after Neely began acting erratically on a subway car. Penny’s lawyers argue he was protecting himself and other passengers, while prosecutors say he went too far in responding to Neely, who was unarmed.

