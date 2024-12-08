Charbonnet runs for career-high 134 yards, 2 TDs as NFC West-leading Seahawks beat Cardinals 30-18

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Zach Charbonnet ran for a career-high 134 yards and two touchdowns, Geno Smith threw for 233 yards and a score, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 30-18 on Sunday to remain atop the NFC West.

The Seahawks (8-5) won their fourth straight and swept the season series from the Cardinals (6-7). They have won seven in a row against their division rival.

Seattle shook off an early deficit to take a 24-10 lead by halftime. Charbonnet broke a tackle at midfield and sprinted 51 yards for a touchdown with 2:36 left in the second quarter.

The 23-year-old Charbonnet thrived in an increased role, taking over for injured starter Kenneth Walker III. The second-year player also caught seven passes for 59 yards.

Smith completed 24 of 30 passes.

The Cardinals could have moved into a share of first place with a win. Instead, they have lost three straight and are fading from the playoff picture. Kyler Murray threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw interceptions on back-to-back passes in the first quarter.

It’s the first time in Murray’s six-year career that he’s had at least two interceptions in consecutive games.

The Cardinals cut the margin to 27-18 late in the third quarter on Murray’s 2-yard, underhand shovel pass to James Conner. Murray also ran for the 2-point conversion.

Arizona had a chance to make it a one-possession game midway through the fourth, but Chad Ryland’s 40-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright. It was Ryland’s third straight game with a missed field goal.

The Seahawks took a 10-7 lead in the first quarter on back-to-back big plays by the defense and then offense. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV picked off Murray, giving Seattle the ball at the Cardinals 19.

Smith capitalized on the next play, finding Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 19-yard touchdown.

Murray was picked off again on the next possession, this time by Coby Bryant. The Seahawks took advantage of the good field position again, with Charbonnet running for a 1-yard touchdown and a 17-7 lead.

It was a stunning turn of events for the Cardinals, who were in control on the first few drives. They cruised downfield on their opening possession and Murray hit Michael Wilson on a perfectly executed, play-action pass for a 41-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

Seahawks: Walker (ankle, calf) was ruled out on Saturday. He’s run for 542 yards and seven TDs this season and was one of seven inactive Seattle players.

Cardinals: Starting S Jalen Thompson (illness) played after appearing on injury report Saturday. … P Blake Gillikin (knee) got hurt in the first half and Ryland had to take over as the punter.

Seahawks: Host Green Bay next Sunday.

Cardinals: Host New England next Sunday.

