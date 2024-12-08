5 inmates who escaped from tribal jail in northern Arizona recaptured with 1 man still at large

WHITERIVER, Ariz. (AP) — Five inmates who escaped from a tribal jail in northern Arizona have been recaptured with one man still at large, authorities said Sunday.

Officials with the White Mountain Apache Tribe said six inmates escaped from the detention center around 8 p.m. Saturday.

They said three were back in custody by 10:30 p.m. and two more were recaptured Sunday morning.

Police didn’t immediately release any information on how the men escaped, if they all worked to escape together and where they were recaptured.

Police also didn’t disclose how long each of the men had been in jail and for what offense.

Police said family and friends of the remaining escapee were being contacted Sunday.

Whiteriver is located about 135 miles (217 kilometers) southeast of Flagstaff.