PJ Fuller scores 22 to lead Cal State Northridge over Cal Poly 102-91

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — PJ Fuller had 22 points to lead Cal State Northridge to a 102-91 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Fuller added seven assists and three steals for the Matadors (7-3, 1-1 Big West Conference). Grady Lewis totaled 17 points and 14 rebounds. Marcus Adams Jr. shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

The Mustangs (5-6, 0-2) were led by Owen Koonce, who finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Guzman Vasilic added 16 points and seven rebounds. Peter Bandelj finished with 15 points.

