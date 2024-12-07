Hastings, Larison account for 6 TDs, UC Davis rolls past Illinois State 42-10 in FCS second round

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Miles Hastings and Lan Larison each accounted for three touchdowns and No. 5 seed UC Davis beat 12th-seeded Illinois State 42-10 on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

It was the Aggies first playoff win since 2018 and Tim Plough’s first as a head coach.

UC Davis (10-2) will travel to No. 4 seed South Dakota (10-2) for a quarterfinal matchup next weekend.

Tommy Rittenhouse threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Eddie Kasper to cap Illinois State’s first possession, but UC Davis scored the next four touchdowns and took a 28-10 lead into halftime. Hastings threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter.

Hastings completed 25 of 33 passes for 403 yards and hit three different receivers for scores. C.J. Hutton led the Aggies with seven catches for 104 yards that included a 10-yard touchdown. Larison had seven carries for 104 yards rushing. Larison broke loose for a 27-yard score between a pair of short-yardage touchdown runs.

Rittenhouse was 30-of-48 passing for 233 yards for Illinois State (10-4). Kasper made 11 catches for 73 yards and Daniel Sobkowicz had 10 for 111.

