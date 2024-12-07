Chase Walker scores 22 to help Illinois State defeat Pacific 72-61

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Chase Walker scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Illinois State defeat Pacific 72-61 on Saturday night.

Jack Daugherty scored 15 on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range for the Redbirds (5-4). Johnny Kinziger scored 14.

Jazz Gardner led the Tigers (5-6) with 15 points. Lamar Washington added 14 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Fisher had 12 points.

Illinois State took the lead with 2:14 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 33-29 at halftime, with Kinziger racking up 10 points. Illinois State used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 47-35 with 14:38 left in the half before finishing off the win.

