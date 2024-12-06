Trump is traveling to Paris for Notre Dame Cathedral’s reopening celebration, will meet with Macron

PARIS (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is off to Paris on his first international trip since the election. He’ll be joining world leaders and other dignitaries at a ceremony to celebrate the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire in 2019. He’ll also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during the quick visit. The French president and other European leaders are trying to persuade the president-elect not to abandon support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among other world leaders who will be in attendance.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.