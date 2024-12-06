Janusz Walus, killer of South Africa’s anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani, to be deported to Poland

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African government says the convicted killer of South Africa’s anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani will be deported to his home country of Poland after his parole came to an end this week. Hani, who was the leader of the African National Congress’ military wing and the general secretary of the South African Communist Party, was shot outside his home in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg in 1993. His assassination threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy. Janusz Walus, who is now 71, spent over 28 years in jail after he was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder. He was released on parole in 2022.

