California Capitol evacuated after threat made by email

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Capitol was evacuated Friday morning after an emailed threat, officials said.

State senators and their staff members were notified about a threat in a memo, according to officials. Members in the Assembly also received a similar note. They were asked to leave the area and work remotely.

“Law enforcement is actively working to determine if the threat received this morning is credible, but out of an abundance of caution, all Senators and Senate staff were directed to leave and work remotely from home until the situation is resolved,” the Office of the Secretary of the Senate said in a statement.

The California Highway Patrol said on a social media post that officers were investigating the threat, which was sent via an email, but did not give details. A spokesperson didn’t immediately return to a request for comment.

The Legislature returned to Sacramento earlier this week to swear in new members and kick off a special session, but the majority of them had left for their home districts Friday. Gov. Gavin Newsom is in Los Angeles for a Democratic Governors Association event.