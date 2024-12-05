US hiring likely rebounded last month after storms and strikes curtailed October job growth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring in the United States likely rebounded last month from a dismal October, when hurricanes and strikes reduced job growth to its lowest level in nearly four years. Friday’s jobs report is expected to show that employers added roughly 208,000 jobs in November. That would mark a sharp bounce-back from October’s gain of just 12,000 jobs, the fewest in any month since December 2020. The job market has cooled from the dizzying heights of 2021-2023, when the economy was delivering a robust recovery from the pandemic recession of 2020 and many employers were hiring aggressively. Still, October’s slump was exaggerated by the temporary effects of Hurricanes Helene and Milton and by strikes at Boeing and elsewhere.

