Secret Service head vows accountability for ‘abject failure’ in first Trump assassination attempt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting director of the Secret Service is promising accountability for what he says is his agency’s “abject failure” to secure the Pennsylvania rally where a gunman opened fire on Donald Trump in July during his presidential campaign. Ronald Rowe is set to testify Thursday before a bipartisan House task force. A portion of Rowe’s remarks has been released before the hearing. Rowe says the Secret Service’s internal investigation identified failures by multiple employees. The task force’s review is one of a series of investigations and reports into the Butler, Pennsylvania, shooting that have faulted the agency for planning and communications failures.

