Roman, Herbert try to get Chargers’ offense back on track going into game at Kansas City

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Greg Roman has faced his share of criticism in his first year as the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator.

With his unit struggling to reach the end zone over the past 2 1/2 games, Roman put the onus on himself to make sure there are improvements going into Sunday night’s game at AFC West nemesis Kansas City.

“I have to do a better job of giving Justin (Herbert) some better stuff and a better opportunity to do what he can do,” Roman said on Thursday.

Last Sunday’s 17-13 victory at Atlanta was the second game this season in which the offense did not reach the end zone. Even more concerning, the Chargers managed only 187 total yards, their fewest in a win since having 177 yards in a 23-21 victory over Indianapolis in Week 10 of the 2007 season.

The Chargers (8-5) have produced points on 10 of their last 27 drives (seven field goals, three touchdowns) and reached the red zone only four times. Four of Cameron Dicker’s field goals have been from at least 51 yards.

There have also been seven three-and-outs and two turnovers that later led to opposing TDs.

“We were disjointed overall. A lot of things to clean up,” Roman said.

One area where the Chargers need to make immediate improvements is the run game. With J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury against Baltimore on Nov. 25, the Chargers averaged only 3.3 yards per carry against Atlanta and finished with 56 yards, their second fewest this season.

Gus Edwards averaged 5.3 yards per carry, but got the ball only six times.

“I have to do a better job of game-planning and calling the run game. That’s part of it,” Roman said. “It’s also just us playing in sync. When we do it right, we’re pretty damn good. It’s a lot of different things. Some communication errors but we addressed it and learned from it.”

Los Angeles has also struggled when facing man coverage in recent weeks, which doesn’t bode well going into Sunday. The Chiefs have played man on 171 designed pass plays, the sixth-highest total in the league.

The one advantage the Chargers have compared to the first game is a healthy Herbert. The fifth-year quarterback was playing on a sprained right ankle that limited his mobility.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater and rookie right tackle Joe Alt also missed the Sept. 29 meeting due to injuries. The Chargers scored on their first two drives before the Chiefs rallied for a 17-10 victory.

Los Angeles has a different injury concern. Wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been limited the last two days with nagging shoulder and knee issues.

“I wouldn’t say the preparation changes too much. You can rely more on the film from earlier in the year already having played them,” said Herbert, who passed for 179 yards in the first meeting. “I think we’ve grown and gotten better (since the first meeting). There are definitely things we can continue to clean up and fix, but I think we’ve come a long way.”

NOTES: The Chargers signed wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. to the practice squad. Shenault, a second-round pick in 2020 by Seattle, was released by the Seahawks on Monday and could be used mainly on kick and punt returns. There is a chance he could be activated for the game if McConkey can’t play.

