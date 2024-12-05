NBA fines Rockets’ Udoka, Sengun and Eason for actions in loss to the Kings

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA fined Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka and center Alperen Sengun for their actions that led to ejections in a 120-111 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night, and forward Tari Eason for an interaction with a fan following the game.

The league announced Thursday that Udoka was fined $50,000 for confronting and directing profane language toward a game official, failing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected and public criticism of the officiating during his postgame news conference.

Sengun was fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

Eason was fined $35,000 for throwing a towel and directing inappropriate language in the direction of a fan in the stands after the game had finished.

Udoka and Sengun were both assessed technical fouls and ejected with 1:52 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Houston had won three straight and 10 of 12 games before the loss, which denied the Rockets the top seed in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

