Congo government says it’s ‘on alert’ over mystery flu-like disease that killed dozens

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s health minister says the government is on alert over a mystery flu-like disease that in recent weeks killed dozens of people, nearly half of which were children. Authorities have so far confirmed 71 deaths, including 27 people who died in hospitals and 44 in the community in the southern Kwango province, health minister Roger Kamba said. Of the victims at the hospitals, 10 died due to lack of blood transfusion and 17 as a result of respiratory problems, he said. Authorities have said that symptoms include fever, headache, cough and anaemia. Epidemiological experts are in the region to take samples and investigate the disease, the health minister said.

