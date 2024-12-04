‘Wicked’ named best film, Daniel Craig best actor by National Board of Review

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Board of Review put its full support behind Jon M. Chu’s “Wicked,” naming the lavish musical the best film of the year, Chu best director and awarding its stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, a prize for their collaboration, in awards announced Wednesday. Already a box-office force, “Wicked” is embarking on an awards campaign expected to make it a major Academy Awards contender. Best actor went to Daniel Craig for his performance in Luca Guadagnino’s William S. Burroughs’ adaptation, “Queer.” Nicole Kidman took best actress for Halina Reijn’s “Babygirl,” in which she plays a high-ranking executive who has a romance with an intern. The awards will be handed out in at an untelevised gala Jan. 7.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.