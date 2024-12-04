The best movies of 2024 as ranked by AP film writers

Break out your “Dune” popcorn bucket: It’s time for the best movies of the year. Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle and Lindsey Bahr name their top films of 2024. Their lists are topped by the sublime Indian drama “All We Imagine As Light” and the WWII drama “Blitz.” Other picks include “Nickel Boys, ”Anora,” “A Real Pain,” “Green Border,” “The Fall Guy” and “Good One.” Many are in theaters, but selections like “Fall Guy,” “Thelma,” “Dune 2” and “I Saw the TV Glow” are now on streaming services or available for rental.

