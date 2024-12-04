Syrian forces battling insurgents north of strategic city of Hama

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian forces are battling insurgents just north of the strategic central city of Hama where they are attempting to advance after seizing most of Aleppo. The Syrian government says its counteroffensive has pushed back the insurgents’ drive toward the central city of Hama. The insurgency says it captured more Syrian troops and Iran-backed militants in fierce battles. The latest flareup in Syria’s long civil war comes after forces opposed to Syrian President Bashar Assad over the past days captured large parts of the northern city of Aleppo as well as towns and villages in southern parts of the northwestern Idlib province.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.